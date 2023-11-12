Chris Pratt's Garfield Gets New Poster, Trailer Coming Soon

Caturday may be over, but that doesn't mean the feline fun has to stop. Chris Pratt will soon be voicing Garfield, the iconic cartoon cat known for loving lasagna and hating Mondays. Pratt is no stranger to animation, having voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was the second-highest box office earner of the year so far. Pratt also lent his voice to Pixar's Onward, The LEGO Movie, and more. In 2021, it was announced that Pratt would be voicing Garfield. Today, the official account for Garfield shared a look at a poster for the film and teased the first trailer is coming tomorrow.

"Finally, a reason not to hit snooze on the Monday alarm. Trailer tomorrow. #GarfieldMovie," the post reads. They shared a little clip featuring a poster that teases the trailer release. You can check it out below:

Finally, a reason not to hit snooze on the Monday alarm. Trailer tomorrow. #GarfieldMovie pic.twitter.com/9q8OptS49k — Garfield Movie (@GarfieldMovie) November 12, 2023

Who Stars in the New Garfield?

Chris Pratt will voice the titular cat in the movie, and he will be joined by some big names. Garfield also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, Ving Rhames, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang

The film will serve as a reunion for both Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live. Goldstein has starred alongside Waddingham throughout all three seasons of Ted Lasso, each taking home Emmys for their roles on the Apple TV+ series. Meanwhile, Yang and Strong have worked together for multiple seasons of Saturday Night Live.

Garfield is being directed by Mark Dindal, who helmed The Emperor's New Groove and Chicken Little for Disney. The screenplay was written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds, and Mark Torgrove.

The film is based on the iconic comic strip by Jim Davis, which first debuted in 1978. There were previously two Garfield feature films starring Bill Murray, which were released in 2004 and 2006.

Chris Pratt Almost Gave Up On Marvel:

Earlier this year, Pratt recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and revealed he almost gave up on auditioning for Marvel before Guardians.

"I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor – but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn't get a callback," Pratt shared. "Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, 'Wow. You really made a big choice there.' Which is code for like, 'Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.'" He added, "It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again ... I was like, 'This is stupid, I'm never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'"

"I mean, all of them," Pratt said when asked which Marvel projects he auditioned for. "Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another. And I would either submit a tape and they would say 'No, we don't need to see him,' or I would get there and see them, they'd go, 'No, that's the last time we need to see you."

Stay tuned for more updates about Garfield.