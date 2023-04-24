George Lopez will not be joining the Garcia family road trip in Disney's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day movie. Deadline reports the Blue Beetle star dropped out of the Disney+ Original movie due to scheduling conflicts. The actor-comedian best known for his sitcoms The George Lopez Show and Lopez vs. Lopez was set to play Gil, described as "the patriarch of the Garcia family and a comedic character who rides a motorcycle." Production is underway in New Mexico, but Disney has not yet announced a replacement to fill Lopez's role.

Lopez was to be part of an announced cast that includes leads Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Jesse Garcia (The Mother, Flamin' Hot) as vegan chef Frank Garcia, who "clashes with his family when he refuses to modify his recipes to more traditional Mexican food, even if it means missing out on opportunities."

Disney+'s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is the latest adaptation of author Judith Viorst's best-selling 1972 children's book of the same name, which Disney previously brought to theaters in 2014 with Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner as the frazzled parents of Ed Oxenbould's titular Alexander.

The logline for the new version states: "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia, who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he's pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed."

The remake hails from Netflix's Gentefied co-creator Marvin Lemus, who directs from a script by Matt Lopez, writer of Disney's Race to Witch Mountain re-imagining and HBO Max's Latino-led Father of the Bride remake that starred Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan.

Filmmaker Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment (Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen) and The Jim Henson Company (The Muppet Movie, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), producers of the 2014 movie, are behind the remake. Also returning to produce are Levy (Stranger Things, Marvel's Deadpool 3), Dan Levine (Free Guy, The Adam Project), and Lisa Henson (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Muppets' Wizard of Oz), alongside Dan Cohen of 21 Laps (I Am Not Okay With This, Shadow and Bone).

Lopez next appears in Blue Beetle, DC's first Latino superhero movie, in theaters August 18th. Disney has not set a release date for Alexander on Disney+.