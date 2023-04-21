Lilo & Stitch: Multiple Cast Members in Talks to Return for Disney+ Live-Action Remake

Several major cast members from the original Lilo & Stitch are set to return for the upcoming Disney+ remake. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Chris Sanders is in final negotiations to return to voice Stitch in the new live-action film. In addition to voicing Stitch in the original film and the subsequent TV spinoff, Sanders wrote and directed Lilo & Stitch alongside Dean DeBlois.

Additionally, their report indicates that original Nani voice actress Tia Carrere will be returning as the new character Mrs. Kekoa, while Amy Hill will appear as a new character named Tūtū. Kaipot Dudoit has also joined the cast as David Kawena, replacing previously-reported actor Kahiau Machado, who came under fire earlier this week for using racial slurs in social media posts. The rest of the cast of Lilo & Stitch includes Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.

What will the live-action Lilo & Stitch be about?

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now, and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

A live-action Lilo & Stitch has been reported about since 2018, leaving many fans curious to see how the unique story might be adapted into a live-action context. Previous rumors had suggested that Jon M. Chu, whose work includes In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, was in talks to helm the film.

Are you excited about the Lilo & Stitch live-action film? What do you think of these newest casting updates? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!