The hunt is officially over for National Treasure: Edge of History. On Friday, reports revealed that the live-action series has been cancelled after one season on the network. National Treasure: Edge of History, which spins off from Disney's beloved National Treasure film franchise, premiered on Disney+ in late 2022. National Treasure: Edge of History is the latest live-action series to meet its end at Disney+, following The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot, and the television spinoff of Willow.

National Treasure: Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jake Austin Walker, Jacob Vargas, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, and Lyndon Smith.

What is National Treasure: Edge of History about?

In National Treasure: Edge of History, Jess Valenzuela's life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history's greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family's past?

"There's so much to explore. He's been missing from her life for 20 years, so he's missed everything," Vargas told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think it would be great to explore them trying to reconnect and him trying to come back into her life as a father. That's the fascinating dynamic to explore, but what you see in the show is the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. There's a lot of similarities that she has with Rafael, whether she likes it or not. I think they're both driven by an adventurous spirit, so it would be great to see them explore their great minds and clue-solving skills to try and find other treasures. So we'll see."

National Treasure: Edge of History is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

h/t: Deadline