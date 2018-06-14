Rumor: ‘Get Out’ Director Jordan Peele Wants to Make ‘Gargoyles’ Movie

With so many of Disney’s characters making the jump to live-action, could the Gargoyles be next in line courtesy of Jordan Peele?

It’s an interesting thought to be sure, and according to a report by Richard Rushfield (The Ankler) it seems Peele really wants to do it. The report says that Peele recently expressed interest to Disney in wanting to helm the project, with Rushfield saying Peele “walk[ed] in and says he wants to do a new version of Gargoyles.“

Unfortunately, it seems Disney isn’t keen on kicking off this project at the moment, and the report goes on to say that rather than turn it down directly Disney is in wait and see mode (via SlashFilm).

“How do you turn down Jordan Peele? Well, you can’t,” Rushfield said. “Who wants to be responsible for that decision? So in the absence of a good reason to say no, but prevented by their Big IP box from saying yes, Disney is slow walking the decision. It’s hoping, it seems, that they’ll run out the clock, he’ll sign other deals elsewhere, and the project will just fade away.”

Peele is coming off of the immensely successful Get Out, so Disney’s hesitance likely has to do with the clout the Gargoyles brand has and the significant budget they would need to pull it off. That said, there are plenty of people who would love to see this become a reality, so maybe there’s some hope for the project.

For those who are unfamiliar, Gargoyles was an animated series from Greg Weisman and Frank Paur that revolves around a clan of Gargoyles led by Goliath in the year 994. They do their best to protect the citizens of Castle Wyvern and the surrounding villages but are betrayed and put under a spell. The six remaining members of the clan are turned into stone, slumbering until a billionaire named David Xanatos moves the castle to the top of his penthouse in 1994, subsequently breaking the spell and introducing the Gargoyles to a whole new world.

The show was well loved for more adult storylines, in the same vein as Batman: The Animated Series, though the show did not reach the popularity of that series. It ran from 1994 to 1997, and ever since the series cancellation fans have clamored for a return.

You can find the narration that accompanied the second season intro below.

“One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, we were betrayed by the humans we had sworn to protect, frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and we live again! We are defenders of the night. We are Gargoyles!”