Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scene Spoils The Ending Of Another Future MCU Movie

After almost two decades of the MCU, everybody knows they should sit down and watch the credits while waiting for an extra scene. It’s no different with Thunderbolts*, an ensemble story that unites a group of morally compromised MCU characters in hopes of redemption. As it turns out, Thunderbolts* has two separate stingers to reward fans. The first, placed mid-credits, is a lighthearted payoff to a joke set up in the middle of the movie, just there to expand on a specific character’s inner universe. However, the post-credit scene that unfolds at the last minute of the projection is essential for worldbuilding, as it teases future MCU developments by spoiling the ending of an upcoming Marvel movie.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Thunderbolts*

At the end of Thunderbolts*, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) stages a press conference to save her skin and crowns Yelena’s band of misfits as the New Avengers. The movie ensures Valentina comes out unscathed from a congressional investigation while giving the people heroes they can cheer for. Yelena and the others back up Valentina’s lies because it’s a chance for a clean slate and the opportunity to do something meaningful with their lives. Just like that, a new Avengers team is formed, while Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is still recruiting his own heroes after the events of Captain America: Brave New World.

Thunderbolts* post-credits scene then flashes ahead 14 months after Valentina announced the team’s existence to the world. The New Avengers are using the Watchtower, formerly known as the Avengers Tower, as their new base of operations, and trying to do good despite public mistrust. Given each New Avengers’ shaky past, people are split between embracing and refusing them, which is understandable. To make matters worse, Sam’s Avengers initiative is officially unfolding, with Captain America threatening to sue the New Avengers for copyright infringement. Nevertheless, the U.S. government recognizes the New Avengers as its prime superhero team, giving them some official backing.

The post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* humorously tackles these issues by having the Red Guardian (David Harbour) propose changing the team’s name to “New AvengerZ” to evade the lawsuit. It also establishes that Bob (Lewis Pullman) remains at the Watchtower as an unofficial member of the New Avengers. Bob can’t conjure the Sentry’s powers without summoning the Void, so he helps by doing the dishes and keeping the place tidy.

More importantly, the post-credits scene gives two teases about the plot of Avengers: Doomsday. First, Yelena (Florence Pugh) complains about a crisis unfolding in Outer Space that no one wants to inform the New Avengers about, given their controversial position. Then, in the scene’s final moments, the New Avengers get a warning about an “extradimensional” ship entering Earth’s orbit. When using a satellite to look at the vessel, the New Avengers set the ship, which turns to reveal the Fantastic Four logo. While the New Avengers don’t recognize the symbol, the post-credits scene is sending a clear message to fans about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, perhaps spoiling the ending of the First Family’s upcoming movie.

How Does Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scene Spoil Fantastic Four: First Steps?

With the cast announcement of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios confirmed all four main stars of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be part of the MCU’s upcoming crossover event. It was clear, since then, that the Fantastic Four would band with the heroes of the Sacred Timeline against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. However, this encounter demanded multiversal shenanigans, since First Steps takes place in an alternative retro-futuristic timeline inspired by the 1960s Space Race. With Thunderbolts* showing the Fantastic Four’s ship coming to Earth-616 (or Earth-199999 if you prefer), it’s clear that the First Family will have to leave their timeline at the end of First Steps. The question now is why.

Given that the main threats of First Steps are Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), the Fantastic Four could lose the fight and have their Earth destroyed, thrusting them into a multiversal exodus for a new home. Perhaps they beat Galactus only to be overpowered by Doctor Doom in the final moments of the movie, leading to the same results. Or, on a more hopeful note, the Fantastic Four may become aware of the dangers of Incursions in their timeline and decide to travel across the multiverse to warn others of the battle to come. Whatever the reason, now we know that the Fantastic Four comes to the Sacred Timeline before the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Why do you think the Fantastic Four will come to the Sacred Timeline in the MCU? Share your theories in the comments!