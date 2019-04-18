New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Filming Start Date Has Reportedly Been Pushed Back

The Ghostbusters fandom is eagerly anticipating the new direct sequel coming from director Jason Reitman (aka, son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman). But apparently, it will be a bit longer before production gets underway!

Production Weekly has revealed that the new Ghostbusters movie (aka Ghostbusters 3) has pushed back its filming start date. The film is now set to begin filming in Calgary, Alberta on July 12th – nearly a month later than the original date that was announced earlier this year:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jason Reitman’s GHOSTBUSTERS is planning to shoot for 15 weeks on location in Calgary, Alberta beginning on-or-about June 25th. #GB20 …more info on https://t.co/hPqNyEDRAu pic.twitter.com/sKjDVSztjR — Production Weekly (@prodweek) February 20, 2019

Ghostbusters has already been set for July 10, 2020; this slight delay in production start shouldn’t really affect that release window.

We still don’t know much about the specific storyline that this new Ghostbusters movie will have. On the casting front, the film is bringing in newcomers like Carrie Coon (Avengers: Infinity War), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel); original Ghostbusters cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson are also expected to return – though that hasn’t yet been confirmed. But with this new project being described as a “love letter to fans,” it seems all but guaranteed that surviving original cast members will be back.

Here’s what Jason Reitman has already said about his intention in crafting this new chapter:

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman said about the project. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

His father certainly approves, as Ivan Reitman stated:

“It will be a passing of the torch both inside and out. It was a decision he had to come to himself. He worked really hard to be independent and developed a wonderful career on his own. So I was quite surprised when he came to me with Gil and said, ‘I know I’ve been saying for 10 years I’m the last person who should make a Ghostbusters movie, but…I have this idea.’ Literally, I was crying by the end of it, it was so emotional and funny.”

The untitled Ghostbusters film is set for release on July 10th, 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!