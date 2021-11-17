Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cast Share Their Favorite Bill Murray Stories From the Set

To say that Bill Murray is a legend is a bit of an understatement. The actor has had a long career of noteworthy roles including as one in the original Ghostbusters film and it seems like everyone who works with Murray has a funny or charming story about the actor to share. That’s certainly true for the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The latest film in the franchise opens in theaters on Friday, November 19th, and four of the film’s young stars shared with ComicBook.com their favorite stories about the actor from their time working on set with him in the eagerly-anticipated film.



Speaking with ComicBook.com, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace shared an experience with Murray for his birthday, which took place while filming. It turns out the actor hired a bagpipe player to follow him around before the actor ended up serenading the cast at lunch as well.



“Imagine, we got to be there for Bill Murray’s birthday,” Grace said. “And he hired a bagpiper to follow him around.”



“But he pretended like he wasn’t behind him,” Wolfhard added.



The pair explained that the bagpipe player just followed Murray around and then, at lunch, Murray sang an old Scottish anthem for everyone, something thatGrace said was really beautiful. Wolfhard also recalled a fond memory of how he and Murray were able to talk Wes Anderson movies and music as well.



“We were talking about music and I said ‘Well, what’s the lineup?’” Wolfhard said about a conversation about a Blues Festival in New Orleans that Murray was going to. “And he said, ‘Well, you know, get up on your phone.’ And that was a really sweet moment and I just googled the lineup and we just went through the lineup and said who we liked and who we didn’t know and it was really, really sweet.”



Logan Kim also had positive experiences with Murray on set. Kim told ComicBook.com that he was “freaking out inside” at the idea of meeting someone whose work he had watched his whole life, then expressed how with Murray, the comedy simply never stops.



“When I saw him, I was like, okay, this guy that I’ve been seeing since I was three years old is right in front of me so I’m going to go say hi. And he’s like, ‘Hey, what’s up?” Just normal. I’m freaking out inside, I was like ‘hey’ so it was really, really funny because he was always joking and he was just… his comedy never stopped. He always has another joke and it’s so good. His mind just worked some way that I don’t even know how he does it.”



Directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is expected to be an Easter Egg packed nostalgia fest. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim. The film also sees the return of classic cast members such as Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, all playing their original characters from the 1980s classics.



Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on Friday, November 19th.