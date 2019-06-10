Bill Murray and Original Cast Have Read Ghostbusters 3 Script

Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver have all read writer-director Jason Reitman’s script for the third film, Reitman confirmed Saturday at Ghostbusters Fan Fest.

Weaver, who starred as the haunted Dana Barrett across two Ivan Reitman-directed films, earlier confirmed her return to the franchise in an interview with Parade, telling the magazine, “It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plot details remain under wraps, but the project is said to center around four teens and a small town family (Avengers: Infinity War‘s Carrie Coon, Captain Marvel‘s Mckenna Grace, and Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard).

Reitman has “written a beautiful script,” Aykroyd said.

“I can’t say too much about it but it’s going to get made and hopefully there’ll be some familiar faces. It’s so different from even the first and second [film]. This just takes it to a new generation and a new direction that is so warm, heartfelt and indeed, quite scary when you confront some of the issues that are being discussed.”

At Ghostbusters Fan Fest Friday — 35 years to the day after the 1984 hit comedy debuted — Aykroyd appeared alongside Hudson, Walter Peck star William Atherton, and both Reitmans, giving his enthusiastic approval over Reitman’s script before lobbying for more sequels.

“You may have heard that a very fine director has written this extraordinary script,” Ivan Reitman said to Aykroyd’s agreement. “It has really blown us all away, blown Sony away, and he’s gonna deliver this extraordinary movie for 2020.”

The younger Reitman “wanted to make a love letter to the original movie,” the Juno filmmaker said of the project being referred to as Ghostbusters ’20.

Admitting undertaking the project was a “very intimidating thing,” Reitman said he wants to “scare children” and recreate the feeling of ’80s movies. “One of my favorite things about [’80s] movies is that they can be funny and scary at the same time,” he said.

Sony Pictures will open Ghostbusters 3 July 10, 2020.