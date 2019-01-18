New ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Set in Original Universe on the Way

The Ghostbusters series has been an iconic franchise for decades, with Jason Reitman now confirmed to direct and co-write alongside Gil Kenan an all-new sequel set within the universe of the original films. Entertainment Weekly revealed the news, though there’s no word on whether any of the series’ original stars will return to the series. Reitman’s father Ivan directed the original films.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

He added, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

The film is set for a Summer 2020 release.

The original Ghostbusters debuted in 1984 and starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. The film was a smash success, earning itself a sequel in 1989 while also inspiring an animated series.

In 2016, a reboot was directed by Paul Feig starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy. The reboot failed to resonate with audiences as effectively as the original series, despite featuring cameos from Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson. Harold Ramis passed away in 2014.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman admitted.

Reitman comes from a cinematic legacy of comedy, as his father directed films like Stripes, Twins, and Dave. This new film will seemingly honor that legacy.

“I love everything about it. The iconography. The music. The tone,” Reitman says. “I remember being on set and seeing them try out the card catalog gag for the first time when the library ghost makes them come flying out. I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years. I was scared there was a terror dog underneath my bed before people knew what a terror dog was.”

Ivan will also be involved, as he’s serving as a producer.

“It will be a passing of the torch both inside and out,” Ivan shared. “It was a decision he had to come to himself. He worked really hard to be independent and developed a wonderful career on his own. So I was quite surprised when he came to me with Gil and said, ‘I know I’ve been saying for 10 years I’m the last person who should make a Ghostbusters movie, but…I have this idea.’ Literally, I was crying by the end of it, it was so emotional and funny.”

Stay tuned for details on the new Ghostbusters sequel.

