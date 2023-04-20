Ghosted Director Dexter Fletcher Addresses If Chris Evans Is Too Handsome for This Movie (Exclusive)

Knives Out stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are reuniting for Ghosted, a new Apple TV+ movie that follows "salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans)" as he "falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)." However, Cole then "makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent." In honor of the upcoming movie, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke with director Dexter Fletcher and asked if there was ever any concern that Evans might be too handsome for the role.

"Yes, it's always the issue with Chris Evans is that his extreme good looks are nothing but a burden," Fletcher joked. "No, that was not too much of a concern. I think it's just part of the magic that he brings. With both of them, in actual fact. What's also great though is they're both such great actors, so their dazzling good looks can soon be surpassed by their convincing portrayal of the characters. So, not too bad."

Who Stars in Ghosted?

In addition to Evans and de Armas, Ghosted also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan. It is directed by Dexter Fletcher, with a screenplay from Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. This week, Evans sat down with Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on to promote the movie, and Stephanopoulos gave away a big secret: Evans isn't the only Marvel Cinematic Universe alum in Ghosted.

"There are some cameos. Can we give that away? We had some old Marvel buddies back," Evans said, adding, "I hate asking people for cameos, it's the worst." The actor wouldn't say which Marvel stars are appearing in the film, but remarked that "these guys rose to the challenge, and they were there for me. It was great."

What Has Chris Evans Said About Working With Ana de Armas Again?

"Plus getting to work with Ana again... she's fantastic," Evans said during his recent panel at Chicago's C2E2 convention. "We've done a few things together now, and she's great. She throws herself into everything completely. The first action sequence we had, she was doing things that were on Black Widow level. Truly unbelievable stunt work, where I was like, 'Wow, you've been doing your stunt training.' She really went for it. I mean, we all saw that in Bond, too. I mean, she was she was so good in Bond. So effortlessly cool. So yeah, that was a bit of a no brainer."

Ghosted begins streaming Friday, April 21st on Apple TV+.