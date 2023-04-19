Ana de Armas Gets Her Own Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor, With a Catch

Blonde and Ghosted star Ana de Armas just got a major honor from ice cream titans Ben & Jerry's. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, de Armas revealed spoke about her love of The Tonight Dough, Fallon's tie-in ice cream with Ben & Jerry. This was then met with a video message from Ben and Jerry themselves, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who presented de Armas with her own one-time ice cream flavor. Known as Ana de ArMAS Leche, the ice cream is a mix of caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and sweetened condensed milk.

"We were so excited to hear that Ben and Jerry's The Tonight Dough is your favorite ice cream," the duo told de Armas in a video message. "We love that you're a fan and came up with something in our kitchen for a special one-day-only, one-time-only surprise."

What is Ghosted about?

In Ghosted, salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas) -but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan. It is directed by Dexter Fletcher, with a screenplay from Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

"That type of movie's very much up my alley," Evans explained during a recent appearance at Chicago's C2E2 convention. "[Rhett] Reese and [Paul] Wernick, a couple of writers who did Deadpool, they're fantastic. They pitched me the idea and I was like, 'I love it.' It felt like a 90s movie. It felt like something that is just fun. It's very rewatchable, [a] good hangover mode, and I don't know if I see those enough these days. We mentioned a little bit of like, not like a cynical thing audiences have seen a lot, you know what I mean? There's very high expectations, and sometimes movies like that are just great, if they're done well. I really liked it. And the role itself was really attractive, because I got to be so incapable. He's the audience. It's always fun playing the eyes of the audience. The more panicked I was, the more I go to pieces, not only the funnier it is, but the more connectivity you have to the people watching, because that's probably what most of us in here would do. [It's] certainly what I would do in circumstances like that."

"Plus getting to work with Ana again... she's fantastic," Evans added. "We've done a few things together now, and she's great. She throws herself into everything completely. The first action sequence we had, she was doing things that were on Black Widow level. Truly unbelievable stunt work, where I was like, 'Wow, you've been doing your stunt training.' She really went for it. I mean, we all saw that in Bond, too. I mean, she was she was so good in Bond. So effortlessly cool. So yeah, that was a bit of a no brainer."

Ghosted is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 21st.