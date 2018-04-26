‘Glass’ Footage Debuts at CinemaCon

Director M. Night Shyamalan gave fans a treat at CinemaCon with the first official image and plot details for the next film in his grounded superhero series.

The first image of Glass shows the titular character played by Samuel L. Jackson, flanked by James McAvoy as the Beast and Bruce Willis as David Dunn. The movie will serve as a sequel to both Unbreakable and Split, putting the two main characters from those films on a collision course.

ComicBook.com was on hand at CinemaCon to document the presentation, with Shyamalan joined on stage by Jackson, Willis, McAvoy, and Sarah Paulson.

“In Spilt, I created the origin story for an anarchist that could be good or could be bad,” Shyamalan said. “The worlds of Unbreakable and Split finally collide in Glass.”

“What if these real life superheroes and supervillains are somehow locked up together?” Paulson asked. “What could go wrong?”

Shamylan called it, “the first truly grounded comic book movie.”

The director then revealed footage of the movie to the CinemaCon audience:

“It’s amazing to meet you, it is simply extraordinary,” a woman says. She is Doctor Ellie Staple. Her work surrounds a specific type of a delusion of grandeur. She specializes in those individuals who believe they are superheroes. Kevin Crumb, Glass, and Dunn are watching her skeptically. Glass looks down at a comic. David Dunn is seen on the train years ago. He has a vision when he touches people and believes he’s a super hero. Crumb’s many personalities come out. He has cheerleaders captive and promises the Beast is coming.

Glass rules, “And yet it is true. My bones break easily, I have 94 breaks in my life.” The doctor, however, points out how smart he is. Glass points out they don’t die with bullets and can bend steel. Comics flash by. A comic book store. Glass wants to meet the Beast, and he thinks the bad guys are teaming up within him. The Beast throws someone, runs through a field, and roars. “First name, Mister,” Glass says. “Last name, Glass.”

Glass is set to premiere in theaters early next year, so this is a treat for fans who are eager to learn more about Shyamalan’s plans for his superhero series. What happens next is anybody’s guess.

Glass premieres on January 18, 2019.

