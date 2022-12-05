New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Posters Reveal the Main Characters

In just a matter of weeks, Netflix subscribers will be treated to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The long-awaited sequel to 2019's hit caper will feature the return of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) alongside an epic ensemble of new characters — and a new series of character posters showcases them in great style. The posters, which were released by Netflix on Monday, reveal new looks at Glass Onion's ensemble cast, as well as a visual motif that happens to spell out the film's title.

Glass Onion is the first of two Knives Out sequels that have already been greenlit by Netflix, although a release date for the third film has yet to be set. But according to Glass Onion's cast and crew, writer-director Rian Johnson might end up working on the third film in the franchise before he does any other projects.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman recently told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

What is Knives Out 2 about?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is. The film will also star Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role.

Are you excited for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Keep scrolling to check out the movie's character posters, and sshare your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released on Netflix on December 23rd.