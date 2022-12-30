Glass Onion Director Calls Film's Release During Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a "Horrible Accident"

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson is calling the film's release during Elon Musk's Twitter tenure a "horrible accident." As many observers online have noted, the similarities between the strange billionaire at the heart of the Knives Out and the new social media owner. But, as people who follow this stuff for a living know, it takes a long time to write, cast, shoot, edit, and release a movie. The prep for Glass Onion dates back to before Musk ever even stepped foot in Twitter headquarters with that sink. In an interview with Wired, it's clear that Johnson would have preferred different circumstances because now he has to answer the questions. But, he feels like people should know that it wasn't a on-to-one parody of the blue app CEO. (No word on Twitter possibly moving into a translucent root vegetable yet, but we'll be sure to let you know. Read his explanation for yourself right here.

"It's so weird. It's very bizarre," Johnson said of similarities to the Twitter malestrom. "I hope there isn't some secret marketing department at Netflix that's funding this Twitter takeover."

Johnson continued, "There's a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into [the movie]. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, 'Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.' And that's just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?"

What Is Glass Onion About?

Here's how Netflix describes the mystery: "Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect."

"Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista."

