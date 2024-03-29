Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Review, X-Men '97 & 3 Body Problem Recaps

This episode features a review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, and X-Men '97 Episode 3.

By Kofi Outlaw

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, X-Men '97's Cable-focused third episode, and the epic new episode of Invincible! 

PLUS: We break down the debut of the Marvel Rivals video game, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Shogun, and more! And it wouldn't be our show without some Scream 7 BREAKING NEWS hitting in the middle of things! 

Godzilla x Kong Review

ComicBook's Spencer Perry reviewed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, giving it a respectable 3.5 out of 5 stars: 

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the movie that fans have thought they wanted for the past 10 years. Monster fights and IMAX-sized visuals are delivered to a dizzying degree, while the handful of characters who are present are largely around to just spout off NPC-level dialogue so that you're totally aware of why something is about to happen or why someone is about to show up. You're not going to remember the moments where a human said a dumb line for two seconds since you just saw a giant lizard suplex a giant ape into the sand, which is what the movie itself is more invested in.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

