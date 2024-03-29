Scream 7: Courteney Cox in Talks to Reunite With Neve Campbell Against Ghostface

Scream 7 might be getting Courteney Cox back for the sequel. Variety reports that the actress is in talks to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in Scream 7. Director Kevin Williamson looks to be assembling his old crew for one last job. This news comes hot on the heels of Neve Campbell's much-discussed return to the Scream franchise. She announced her return as Sidney Prescott on Instagram. Previously, she wasn't going to show up because of a solary dispute that has since been rectified. There's been a bit of upheaval in the franchise since Melissa Barrera's firing.

Late last year, the actress was removed from the project after posting about the current conflict going on in Palestine. Spyyglass has hurried to pick up the pieces for Scream 7 and even changed directors in the months after that. (Aldso Jenna Ortega left the project for separate reasons as well.) It feels like the already navel-gazing franchise is going to shift into hyperdrive for the next installment as it looks towards the past to chart a path to future movies.

This is a developing story…