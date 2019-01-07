Idris Elba Shares Hilarious Awkward Selfie with James Bond Star Daniel Craig

Thor star Idris Elba, who has been at the center of James Bond replacement rumors, shared a cheeky photo with Bond star Daniel Craig snapped during Sunday’s 76th Annual Golden Globes.

The funny photo sees Craig staring down Elba, who captioned the photo “awks.”

In August, Elba was the reported frontrunner to replace the 50-year-old Craig when the star exits the iconic role.

The Equalizer II director Antonine Fuqua spurred the rumors when he disclosed franchise producer Barbara Broccoli said “it is time” for a non-white James Bond, before Fuqua said the Luther star “could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

Those rumors were quickly debunked when Fuqua’s representative said the filmmaker “never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting,” adding such murmurs are “all made up stuff.”

The 46-year-old Elba has been frequently cited as a potential candidate for a black Bond, but the star said in 2016 he was “too old” for the role and that such hopes belonged to the “wildest rumor in the world.”

“If I’m really honest, man, I think I’m too old for that,” a then-43-year-old Elba told Good Morning America. “I’d be running around in cars and ladies and martinis — who wants to do that? It sounds terrible!”

He later suggested a non-white Bond in 2018, telling PEOPLE the role could be filled by someone who isn’t male, saying “it could be a black woman, it could be a white woman,” before adding the franchise should “do something different” with the long-running role.

Bond 25, again starring Craig in his fifth outing as the character, was once set for a late 2019 release under Trainspotting and 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle. After Boyle exited the project over creative differences, he was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation).

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2017, Craig remarked of the untitled Bond 25, “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait.”

Elba’s Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, has since expressed interest in the role as did DCEU star Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the Warner Bros. franchise. Cavill, whose future with his DC Comics role is uncertain, is reportedly being eyed for Craig’s replacement.

Bond 25 opens February 14, 2020.