Good Burger 2 Starts Filming

Nearly 30 years after Good Burger was first released, filming has started on the picture's highly anticipated sequel. Tuesday, Good Burger star Kel Mitchell shared a photo from the film's Rhode Island-based set in which he's seen hanging out with Kenan Thompson. The duo first originated their characters on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy All That before starring in a spin-off Good Burger film in 1997.

"Ed and Dex about to set it off," Mitchell says in the video he shared to Instagram. "Y'all get ready this is going to be epic! Shoutout to my sis [Jada Pinkett Smith]. Y'all just got a glimpse of the inside of the Good Burger Mobile! Cleo let me borrow her whip!"

What is Good Burger 2 about?

The sequel will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) as he runs out of luck with another failed invention. Dex then returns to work alongside Ed (Mitchell) at Good Burger, where he risks the fate of the restaurant in order to get back on his feet.

"Honestly, when we brought it back for the reboot of All That, it was just so nice to hear that the beats and rhythms were still working," Thompson previously explained to Entertainment Weekly. "And it was the same thing at the table read that we did for the movie. It was so refreshing to hear all those jokes and hear Ed's character come to life once again — the way he just does not understand the world the way everybody else does. It's just so hilarious, and it's so ripe for new opportunities, new storytelling, new jokes."

"It really felt like we were back in the '90s. I was saying, "Thank God for water and good exercise — and that we still look young."" Mitchell echoed.

"I'm just really excited for people to see it," Mitchell said elsewhere in the interview. "The script is really amazing. Kenan and I had an amazing time at the table read, and it's been great to figure out all the surprises. We have a lot of surprises in the script that we're excited for people to see. We just wanted to make sure that this was a fun watch for everyone who has watched us over the years. I'm really excited to bring this to the world."

Good Burger is now streaming on Paramount+ while the sequel has yet to set a release date.