Good Burger's Kel Mitchell Posts Health Update After Hospitalization

Days after Kel Mitchell was admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital, the actor has revealed what sent him to the emergency room in the first place. According to the All That alum, he started feeling faint and his right arm went numb while running errands. Mitchell says he then drove himself to the emergency room, where he was admitted for an overnight stay.

"For those curious about recent events and my well-being, appreciate the concern and sending love your way. This should bring some clarity," Mitchell said in an Instagram caption shared with a video detailing the events leading up to his hospitalization.

Mitchell starts the video out by saying, "I was out shopping when suddenly the whole room started spinning. So I was like, 'I must be dehydrated so I need to go get some water, some food.' When I did that, the whole right side of my arm was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow. That's when I panicked. And so I drove myself to the hospital."

The actor then goes on to explain that he had a slipped disc in his back, which started affecting his spinal cord.

"It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through," he adds. "I'm thanking God that I am good. Thank y'all for all the prayers in the comments. Even the crazy ones. I saw the, 'Give him some orange soda in his IV.'"

Mitchell is set to reprise his role as Ed in Paramount+'s upcoming Good Burger sequel later this month.

What Is Good Burger About?

The original '90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film Good Burger was released worldwide on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures. Later in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

Good Burger 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on November 22nd.