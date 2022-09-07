Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse

Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.

Chastain stars as Amy, a nurse who is pushed to her limits while dealing with a life-threatening condition, while Redmayne stars as Charlie, another nurse that gets assigned to Amy's shift. When patients start dying, signs point to Charlie being involved. Take a look at the full trailer below!

The Good Nurse is being released in select theaters on October 19th. The film will be hitting Netflix around the globe one week later, on October 26th.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Good Nurse here:

"Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters' future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

"A gripping thriller based on true events, THE GOOD NURSE is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm, written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens."

What do you think of the trailer for The Good Nurse? Will you be checking it out on Netflix next month? let us know in the comments!