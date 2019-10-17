Taika Waititi Shocked to Learn He Just Won a Grammy Award

✖

Taika Waititi had no idea that he won a Grammy and tried to gather himself on social media. Golden Derby congratulated the JoJo Rabbit director on capturing Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Most people weren’t aware that this was even a thing, so that’s pretty wild. Music ends up being key in so much of his work. With such a bizarre screenplay and subject matter, it only makes sense to make the audience feel a little bit more at home with some tunes they recognized. Clearly, that worked out for the film on two fronts. Jojo Rabbit took home an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Now, Waititi is in possession of a Grammy that he probably can’t believe is real for the film as well. EGOT status is now definitely within reach for the creative. (Could you imagine what a Broadway production for the filmmaker would look like? Who even knows.)

Waititi also had the pleasure of convincing Natalie Portman to return to the Thor franchise for Love and Thunder coming up soon. He explained what his sales pitch sounded like.

"I just said to her, 'Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?'" Waititi previously revealed. "Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time. And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you're not a superhero... do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn't. I would want to come back and change things up."

Check out the official synopsis for Jojo Rabbit down below:

"Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism."

Did you see Jojo Rabbit in theaters before all of this got started? Let us know down in the comments!