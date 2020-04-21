Joe Russo Offers Grimjack Update

✖

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are hard at work to build the AGBO Films brand, looking for different content to spread across various distributions platforms both as producers and directors. One title which the duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is looking to get their hands on is Grimjack, a little known but cult-favorite comic from the 80's, and they are aiming to bring it to life at Amazon. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the pair revealed they are developing a Grimjack film but little has been revealed in the time since. In an interview ahead of the release of Extraction, Joe Russo offered ComicBook.com an update on Grimjack.

"We're working," Joe Russo said. "I mean, those are all in development. Obviously, everything's slowing down because everything is shut at the moment. But you know, we've got a draft on Grimjack that's in for notes at Amazon and we're just moving the project forward."

Grimjack was announced at San Diego Comic-Con as being developed by the Russo Brothers' AGBO production company and is being written by Heathers the Musical creator Kevin Murphy. The comic tells the story of a group of mercenaries on a journey through the mysterious city of Cynosure, a place where every parallel universe meets.

The project is one of many the Russo Brothers are looking into. In fact, with the Chris Hemsworth starring Extraction due out on Netflix this week and Tom Holland's Cherry production having wrapped, there are other titles which have yet to be announced which could be bringing more Avengers stars back to their direction.

"We'd love to do something with Robert Downey, we're talking about a few things with him," Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in an interview on Friday. "There's another project for talking to [Chris] Evans about, there's two more projects we're talking to Hemsworth about. There's something else we're talking to Holland about. We love our family, our Marvel family. We all spend a lot of time together, had a lot of laughs together. We enjoy working together and that's a priority for my brother and I. We have to love the creative aspects of a project as much as we love the people we're going to go work with on it so that everyone has great quality of life."

Extraction is available on Netflix on April 24.

