Guardians of the Galaxy: Star-Lord Return Secret From Cast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Star-Lord return was kept a secret from the cast. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Karen Gillan about her career and offered some new details about Chris Pratt's big post-credits scene. It turns out the Nebula actor never saw the Star-Lord returning scenes or read about them until the premiere because they weren't in the script. (This is the second Marvel star in the last few weeks to be caught off-guard by a post-credits scene.) Gillan is excited to see Pratt return to the role. However, like a lot of fans, she's wondering how and when he'll fly back onto the scene in the MCU. For now, she's waiting just like the audience.

"No, I don't remember seeing that in the script. So either I have a bad memory or it wasn't in there," Gillan revealed. "So it was pretty surprising, but it was cool as well. I was like, 'Okay, what's the plan here?'"

Will Star-Lord Return?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The topic of any original Guardians coming back has been in the conversation among fans since Vol. 3 premiered. ComicBook.com had to ask Chris Pratt about his status moving forward in the MCU. After all, James Gunn's last Marvel movie ends with an explicit tease that Star-Lord will return. Where exactly? He's not trying to tell us. However, he's open to coming back. That said, the Peter Quill actor is going to miss all of his friends so much.

"That's so daunting," Pratt said of returning with new actors as Guardians of the Galaxy. "That's the reason to not do it. I think it would have… it's so elegant and perfect right now with the three films and so to think of moving forward, it's really hard and without James, I don't know how that would work. I'm open to it, but man, I don't know."

Gunn has been on the record as saying that he wants the Guardians to continue. Yes, even if that means it would be without Pratt or the rest of the cast. There's tons of possibilities out there. The director previously posted, "I want the Guardians to continue, myself. That doesn't necessarily mean with Chris or with anybody, but you know, I would like to see the Guardians continue in another iteration."

Will There Be A Solo Star-Lord Movie?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The question of a solo project sounds very exciting. However, nothing has been announced by Marvel Studios just yet. Guardians of the Galaxy series director James Gunn revealed that he and Chris Pratt have been nodding on the possibility for a long time now. During the director's commentary on the movie, Gunn discussed the future of the character. While he won't be around to be behind the camera, there's a sense of excitement about where Pratt could end up next.

"Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space," Gunn surmises during the commentary for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "He's a fish out of water in just kind of...regular water. So I can't wait to see it."

Where do you think Star-Lord will pop-up next? Let us know down in the comments!