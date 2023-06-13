Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Surprising Update From James Gunn

James Gunn recently freed up his schedule after releasing his final project with Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and fans are super excited for his next big project. That project just so happens to be Superman: Legacy, which will feature a new actor as DC's greatest hero instead of Henry Cavill. Superman: Legacy will more than likely begin filming later this year or in early 2024, and there is a rumored list of frontrunners to play major roles in the film. Gunn was originally supposed to begin work on the second season of Peacemaker before taking on his new duties at DC Studios, but it seems that it will be on the back burner until he finishes working on Superman: Legacy. While appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Gunn revealed when fans can expect Peacemaker Season 2.

"No, Peacemaker's coming back right after I do Superman," Gunn revealed during the podcast. "That's my next thing. Then I'll go straight into Peacemaker from Superman."

Why Did James Gunn Take on Superman: Legacy?

While taking to Twitter, the DC Studios co-CEO mentioned the importance of these stories and how his relationship with his father provided a push to directs the movie. "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn revealed. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him."

"It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago — I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage — how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes." The Superman: Legacy director added.

Waller will be released before Peacemaker Season 2

During a press event going over their plans for their upcoming DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, Peter Safran noted that Waller will be set in between Seasons One and Season Two of Peacemaker with Gunn revealing that he doesn't "have time to do Peacemaker Season Two right now." Instead, fans can expect much of the supporting cast from Peacemaker to have some sort of appearance in Waller.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it as the regulars on the show," Gunn said of Waller during the event where they revealed their upcoming DC Studios slate. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker. We have two great creatives working on it: Crystal Henry, who is a writer on Watchman and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves and they're putting this all together."

What do you think about Peacemaker Season 2 taking so long? Are you excited for the future of James Gunn's DC Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!