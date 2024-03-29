Fortnite's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle Is Now Live

Fortnite's Marvel collab just got a bit more awesome. On Thursday, Epic Games officially added a new Guardians of the Galaxy Pack, centered around the beloved Marvel characters of Drax the Destroyer, Mantis, and Groot(in his young adult form). The bundle, which is listed in the Fortinte Item Shop for $30, features all three characters in Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite skins. The bundle also includes Drax's Blades Back Bling and Pickaxe, Groot's Gamepad Back Bling and Flora Colossus Fist Pickaxe, and Lil Abilisk Back Bling and Insectoid Claws Pickaxe. There are also two emotes — a Zargnut Invisibility Emote (referencing Drax's tactic for eating chips from Avengers: Infinity War) and the Potted Groot Dance Emote (from the character's appearance in the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy).

Drax, Mantis, and Groot are the latest Guardians of the Galaxy characters to join the fold of Fortnite, following Star-Lord in 2019 and Gamora in 2021.

A handsome destroyer, a hideous pet, and a killer tree!



Who better than Drax, Mantis, and Young Adult Groot to save the galaxy? 🌌 pic.twitter.com/4dDAB0t6Sz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2024

What Is the New Fortnite Season About?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is themed "Myths and Mortals", remaking parts of the map in the theme of Greek Mythology. New POIs on the map include Mount Olympus, Grim Gate, The Underworld, and Brawler's Battleground.

"Pandora's Box has been opened on the Fortnite Battle Royale Island, bringing Olympus to the battlefield," Epic Games says of the new season. "Olympian legends — including Hades and the thunder god Zeus — now rule the Island in otherworldly rage. To make matters worse, they've brought their powers and weapons with them."

What Are Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2's Crossovers?

In addition to this new Guardians of the Galaxy bundle, the new season of Fortnite includes a collaboration with the beloved animated series The Legend of Korra, as players can unlock a Korra skin across the season. Thus far, this season has also brought Kratos, Tron, and Midas skins back in recent updates.

There are also rumors surrounding collaborations with Binding of Isaac, Marvel's X-Men, and a new event themed around The Mandalorian.

Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

After the culmination of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last year, fans have naturally begun to wonder if a fourth film could potentially be in the cards. It is safe to assume that writer-director James Gunn will not be directing that project, especially with his new job co-running DC Studios, but he has said for years that he did not have plans to return for a fourth film.

"I absolutely never said I wouldn't do a Vol 2," Gunn told a fan in a 2020 Q&A. "As I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th."

Will you be purchasing Fortnite's new Guardians of the Galaxy bundle? How do you feel about Drax, Mantis, and Groot joining the game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!