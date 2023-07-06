Marvel's Spider-Man 2 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Detailed

We've gotten the first details on the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con panel for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and fans have been chomping at the bit for details on it since the game was revealed in 2021. However, Insomniac Games has played its cards close to the vest. We got our first real look at the game in May which was incredibly exciting. We got a taste of the black suit, Kraven's role in the game, a look at some other villains who will appear, and much, much more. At the start of June, we got the release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and some other general details about the game.

Now, later this month, we'll get some more details on the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive. Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have a big panel at Hall H, the premiere location for panels at San Diego Comic-Con. Typically, this is where the panels for Marvel Studios and other major movie studios are, so it's a pretty big deal for a game to take center stage like this. The panel will be on Thursday, July 20th and will be titled "Symbiotic Relationships", meaning we'll likely get a deep dive into some of the characters and the symbiote's role in the game. Both developers and actors from the game will appear on stage. It's unclear if this will be recorded in any capacity, but you can likely expect any noteworthy pieces of news to find their way onto the internet.

Let’s get symbiotic! We’re thrilled to announce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be at San Diego Comic Con 2023. Catch our panel, "Symbiotic Relationships", featuring Insomniacs and actors from the game in Hall H on Thursday, July 20th. #SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/nE4K1si6XY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 6, 2023

Given the game will be exactly three months away from release when this panel happens, we may be able to expect a trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as well. We've had gameplay, a CG reveal trailer, but this could give Insomniac the chance to give us a better idea of the larger story via a trailer that includes flashes of various parts of the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20th, 2023 for PS5.