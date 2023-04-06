Hasbro Launches New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Action Figures, Nerf Blasters, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in February, Hasbro launched their collection of Marvel Legends figures for the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it included figures of Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Groot, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and Kraglin with Build-A-Figure pieces for Cosmo the Spacedog. Adult collectors can check out that wave right here. Today, Hasbro followed up with a collection of GOTG3 figures and roleplay items for the kiddos, and it includes 4-inch scale Epic Hero Series action figures, 12-inch scale Titan Hero Series action figures, Nerf blasters, roleplay masks and more.

A full breakdown of the lineup can be found below. Pre-orders for these items are expected to go live on April 10th, most likely at 9pm PT 4/9 / 12am ET. When they do go live, you should be able to find most of them here at Entertainment Earth with free U.S. shipping on orders $59+ and a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items via our exclusive link. They should also be available here on Amazon at some point during the day.

Epic Hero Series Action Figures ($10.99 each):

Star-Lord

Drax

Groot

Mantis

Titan Hero Series Action Figures ($11.99 each):

Star-Lord

Adam Warlock

Blast 'n Battle Groot – $28.99

Nerf

Star-Lord Quad Blaster ($24.99): "This Nerf-powered role play super hero toy includes 3 Nerf darts and features a design inspired by Star-Lord's iconic blaster. Load up the Star-Lord blaster with a dart, pull back to power up, and press trigger to blast!"

Deluxe Figures and Roleplay: