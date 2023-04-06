Hasbro Launches New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Action Figures, Nerf Blasters, and More
Back in February, Hasbro launched their collection of Marvel Legends figures for the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it included figures of Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Groot, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and Kraglin with Build-A-Figure pieces for Cosmo the Spacedog. Adult collectors can check out that wave right here. Today, Hasbro followed up with a collection of GOTG3 figures and roleplay items for the kiddos, and it includes 4-inch scale Epic Hero Series action figures, 12-inch scale Titan Hero Series action figures, Nerf blasters, roleplay masks and more.
A full breakdown of the lineup can be found below. Pre-orders for these items are expected to go live on April 10th, most likely at 9pm PT 4/9 / 12am ET. When they do go live, you should be able to find most of them here at Entertainment Earth with free U.S. shipping on orders $59+ and a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items via our exclusive link. They should also be available here on Amazon at some point during the day.
Epic Hero Series Action Figures ($10.99 each):
- Star-Lord
- Drax
- Groot
- Mantis
Titan Hero Series Action Figures ($11.99 each):
- Star-Lord
- Adam Warlock
- Blast 'n Battle Groot – $28.99
Nerf
- Star-Lord Quad Blaster ($24.99): "This Nerf-powered role play super hero toy includes 3 Nerf darts and features a design inspired by Star-Lord's iconic blaster. Load up the Star-Lord blaster with a dart, pull back to power up, and press trigger to blast!"
Deluxe Figures and Roleplay:
- Galactic Spaceship and Rocket Figure ($34.99): "With the spaceship, removable space pod, and 2.25-inch Marvel's Rocket figure, kids can explore space and create their own Guardians of the Galaxy adventures far way in the galaxy. Incudes Rocket figure, vehicle and 3 projectiles for ultimate blasting action and galactic fun inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!"
- Outrageous Rocket Action Figure ($27.99): "Squeeze Marvel's Rocket's legs to lift up the blaster weapon accessory out of the holster and for a feisty facial expression transformation to see him go from cool to daring as he prepares for galactic battles in space. This 8-inch-scale action figure includes a blaster accessory and a tail so that kids can imagine themselves as Marvel's Rocket, blasting away enemies and protecting the Guardians."
- Groot Talking Role Play Mask ($44.99): "Kids ages 5 and up can create epic space adventures with Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy with this awesome role play mask, that features a chin activated jaw that kids can pull down on to hear 15 variations of "I Am Groot.""