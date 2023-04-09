Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Adorable Set Photo Showcases Maria Bakalova and Her Canine Counterpart

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters next month, and it will feature the return of many fan-favorite Marvel characters, including Cosmo the Spacedog who was introduced in live-action last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The pup is expected to play a major role in the new film and is voiced by Maria Bakalova who is best known for her Oscar-nominated performance as Tutar in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Today, Guardians director James Gunn took to Twitter to share some adorable photos of Bakalova with Slate, the on-set reference for Cosmo.

"Here's @MariaBakalova96, who voiced & motion-captured #Cosmo & our very friendly onset mascot (and reference for Cosmo), Slate," Gunn wrote. You can check out the cute photos of Bakalova and Slate below:

Here’s @MariaBakalova96, who voiced & motion-captured #Cosmo & our very friendly onset mascot (and reference for Cosmo), Slate. pic.twitter.com/tkMGbR3YLJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2023

What Has Maria Bakalova Said About Working With James Gunn?

During a chat with Discussing Film last year, Bakalova had nothing but praise for Gunn.

"I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything," Bakalova shared. "I don't even know how to say it, he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal. I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again," she said with a laugh. "Yeah, we need some puppy love in it!" she added when asked about Cosmo. "We need something like that out there. Cosmo created a new world for me. So I hope people will root for her and enjoy it."

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

In addition to Bakalova, Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Who Will Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. Others suspect Drax could be the one to go, especially since Dave Bautista isn't interested in playing the role again. During an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.