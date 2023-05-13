Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stars Address Possibly Joining James Gunn's DCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now out into the world, marking the end (for now) of James Gunn's work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, it won't take long for Gunn to put his stamp on the superhero space again, as he and Peter Safran are at the helm of DC Studios. Gunn has already confirmed that some of his Guardians cast will follow him over to the DC Universe, and it sounds like two of the franchise's newest additions would not be opposed to doing so. While speaking to ComicBook.com about their work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Recorder Theel actor Nico Santos and Recorder Vim actress Miriam Shor addressed if they've spoken to Gunn about collaborating on his new job.

"I mean, I haven't had any conversations with James, but I will happily follow that man over a cliff," Santos explained in our video, which you can check out above. "Much like Theel would follow The High Evolutionary anywhere. He was such an amazing director to work with. Just so kind and giving and collaborative. Obviously... I don't know. It was one of the best working experiences I've had. And for a movie this large — I know my friends who have done movies this big, that isn't always the case. So I was really pleasantly surprised and happy at the working environment."

"Yeah, I'll follow him into whatever universe he wants to go to," Shor echoed.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Vol. 3 sees the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters.