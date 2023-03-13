Oscar Isaac in Talks to Star in New Series From All Quiet on the Western Front Director

The director of one of the newest Academy Award winners is partnering with Oscar Isaac. On Monday, reports revealed that All Quiet on the Western Front's Ed Berger will be helming and executive producing Helltown. All Quiet was directed, produced, and co-written by Berger, and just earned four awards at this year's Oscars, including Best International Film. Helltown is in development at Amazon Studios, and will tentatively have Oscar Isaac starring and executive producing. Existing executive producers on the project include Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Severance's Mohamed El Masri, the latter of whom also serves as showrunner.

Helltown centers on a young Kurt Vonnegut (Isaac) before he was a renowned author and cultural lightning rod. In 1969 Kurt was a struggling novelist and car salesman living life with his wife and five children on Cape Cod. When two women disappear and are later discovered murdered underneath the sand dunes on the outskirts of Provincetown, Kurt becomes obsessed and embroiled in the chilling hunt for a serial killer and forms a dangerous bond with the prime suspect. The series is based on Casey Sherman's novel of the same name, which was published in July of 2022.

Will there be a Moon Knight Season 2?

One big role that fans have been eager to see Isaac return to is Moon Knight, the antihero who starred in his own six-episode Disney+ series last year. Ever since, it has been unclear whether or not Moon Knight will get a second season, but it sounds like Isaac and company are optimistic about the character's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealing earlier this year that "there's a future for that character as we move forward."

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac told ComicBook.com this past fall regarding his Marvel future. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

h/t: Deadline