Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Celebrates Co-Star Oscar Isaac's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Oscar Isaac! The actor known best for playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequels and Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley in Moon Knight turned 44 on March 9th. Many fans took to social media today to celebrate the actor's big 4-4 and they're not the only ones. Isaac's Moon Knight co-star, Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), took to Instagram today to reveal he saw Isaac in The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan. In addition to sharing a photo of him and Isaac, Hawke also sent birthday wishes to the actor via Isaac's wife, Elvira Lind. While Isaac isn't on the social media site, Lind does have an account and often shares photos of her husband.

"Recently got to see my friend Oscar onstage with @rachelbrosnahan in Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window at @bam_brooklyn. I just loved it. Haven't stopped thinking about everything it has to say. Check it out if ya can... and @elvira_lind_, wish Mr. Moon Knight a happy birthday for me," Hawke wrote. The post got some replies from fellow Marvel stars, including Mark Ruffalo. "Looking sharp, guys. Oh and break a leg, Oscar," the Hulk star wrote. You can view Hawke's post below:

Is Moon Knight Getting a Second Season?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige alluded to more Moon Knight, saying, "I think there's a future for that character as we move forward."

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac told ComicBook.com this past fall regarding his Marvel future. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details is that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

During a previous interview with SFX Magazine, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab teased that the character will return to the MCU.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+.