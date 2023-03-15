Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Team for New Movie We Live in Time

The 95th Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, and Andrew Garfield instantly became a new meme when host Jimmy Kimmel called him out as Spider-Man. Garfield was also a trending topic during the ceremony when he shared the stage with another Marvel star, Florence Pugh. The duo presented the screenwriting awards during the event, and it caused many fans to hop on Twitter and demand they make a movie together. Mere days later, it looks like fans are already getting their wish. According to Deadline, Garfield and Pugh have been cast in We Live in Time, an upcoming love story from StudioCanal.

We Live in Time is being helmed by Brooklyn director John Crowley with a script from playwright Nick Payne. According to Deadline, the plot details are currently unknown, but it's being described as a "funny, deeply moving and immersive love story." The movie is expected to go into production later this year, and StudioCanal is producing with Benedict Cumberbatch's banner Sunny March.

When Is Florence Pugh Returning to the MCU?

Pugh is signed on to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Thunderbolts. It was recently reported that Pugh will be getting an "eight-figure" payday in her salary for multiple upcoming Marvel films. The movie will also feature Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster). It was also announced that Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, Harrison Ford, has been cast as Thaddeus Ross and will first be appearing in Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by William Hurt in The Incredibly Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Sadly, Hurt passed away last year. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed to be directing Thunderbolts while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is signed on to write the script. Thunderbolts is expected to mark the end of Marvel's Phase 5.

Will Andrew Garfield Play Spider-Man Again?

Sony has been making a slate of movies about Spider-Man villains, including Venom and Morbius with Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter on the way. However, the franchise doesn't currently have a Spider-Man. Many fans have been petitioning to let Garfield continue on as the character in the Venom universe, but there are currently no plans for the actor to show up again.

