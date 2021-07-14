The Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake officially has a sequel in development - before the first film has even been released. A report about the production company StudioCanal included the off-hand mention that the studio was already working on a sequel to Gunpowder Milkshake; the original film is about to stream on Netflix, starting on July 14th. The highly-anticipated female-led actioner stars Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones star Lena Headey as estranged daughter-mother assassins respectively) who get thrown back together when Gillan's character has to go on the run.

The cast is stacked with big names besides Gillan and Headey, who play assassins that are part of the "sisterhood" Heady's character, Scarlet, belongs to. Those names include Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), and Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Bly Manor), with Paul Giamatti (Shoot 'Em Up) as a ruthless crime lord.

Clearly, StudioCanal has confidence that director Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves) has achieved enough of something with Gunpowder Milkshake that the franchise should continue into another film. There's no firm confirmation in this initial report that Papushado and his co-writer Ehud Lavski will be handling the sequel - but again, it's hard to presume otherwise, at this point.

The trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake seemed to go over well with viewers, so the hype is definitely building for it. Gillan and Heady are both fan-favorites thanks to their respective aforementioned roles, so they have a lot of fans ready to see them step out in this new lane. In a recent interview, Karen Gillan explained what fans are in for, when they watch Gunpowder Milkshake:

"It sort of exists in a fairly similar world to John Wick," Gillan told IGN. "They're going to pick up their weapons from a place and using code words. I would say the film is pretty different tonally. It's definitely slightly weirder. It's more bonkers. It's really stylized. So I would say that there's like a level of Tarantino feel to it. Maybe like Kill Bill more so than John Wick."

In her turbulent life as a professional assassin, Scarlet was cruelly forced to abandon her daughter Sam and go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold-blooded hitwoman. After a high-stake mission spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in the middle of a gang war she has unleashed, Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks, who all join forces in an avenging war against those who took everything from them.

Gunpowder Milkshake premieres on Netflix starting on July 14th.