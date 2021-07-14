Gunpowder Milkshake Clip Released by Netflix

✖

Today during the third day of Netflix Geeked Week, Netflix released a new clip from Gunpowder Milkshake. The upcoming action film stars Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey. Studio Canal released a trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake, directed by Navot Papushado, last week. The follows Sam, who joins the secret sisterhood of assassins that her mother, Scarlet, belonged to. Three generations of assassins then join together in an attempt to bring the ongoing cycle of violence to its end. Gunpowder Milkshake entered production in June 2019 and concluded in August 2019. Gillan shared a behind-the-scenes video celebrating the end of production with some help from her co-star, Headey.

“THAT’S A WRAP!!!!!! Can’t quite believe we’ve finished production on Gunpowder Milkshake!!" Gillan wrote on Instagram. "My god it’s been one hell of a brilliant experience. I’ve loved playing this character and putting my spin on an assassin. Our fearless director @navot has some seriously original sequences in store for you all! I can’t wait for you to see this movie!! Thanks to the whole cast and crew. Except @iamlenaheadey who was an absolute terror."

Hunch smunch. These women do things by the book 📚 Fresh out of #GeekedWeek here's a brand new clip from GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE, coming to Netflix in the US on July 14th. pic.twitter.com/5KdnfGCepg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Per the film's official synopsis, "Sam (KAREN GILLAN) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (LENA HEADEY), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily (CHLOE COLEMAN). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (MICHELLE YEOH, ANGELA BASSETT and CARLA GUGINO). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them."

Gunpowder Milkshake's full cast includes Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments.

Gunpowder Milkshake debuts on Netflix on July 14th.