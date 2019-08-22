Karen Gillan and Lena Headey Wrap Filming on Gunpowder Milkshake

For the last couple of months, Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Karen Gillan (Nebula), has been gracing fans with videos and pictures from the set of her next film, Gunpowder Milkshake. The new movie is being directed by Navot Papushado, and also stars Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther). According to Gillan’s latest Instagram post, which features Headey hilariously attacking her while she sleeps, the upcoming action flick has wrapped filming.

“THAT’S A WRAP!!!!!! Can’t quite believe we’ve finished production on Gunpowder Milkshake!! My god it’s been one hell of a brilliant experience. I’ve loved playing this character and putting my spin on an assassin. Our fearless director @navot has some seriously original sequences in store for you all! I can’t wait for you to see this movie!! Thanks to the whole cast and crew. Except @iamlenaheadey who was an absolute terror. 😂😂😂 #gunpowdermilkshake,” Gillan wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including one of Gillan’s co-stars:

“Congratulations!!!!🍾💥 Happy Wrap Beauty. Can’t wait for Peeps to see you kick major ass in this. #GunpowderMilkshake ♥️💋,” Gugino replied.

Fans chimed in, too:

“I live for these videos,” @kiingmarvel wrote.

“That’s a heck of an alarm clock,” @andrewjan94 joked.

“Cersei Lannister can’t be trusted,” @diehardfanof_marvel added.

Gillan has posted tons of other fun videos from the Gunpowder Milkshake set, including “assassination training” with Headey, the star-studded cast having fun together, and her grocery shopping spree with the film’s director.

In addition to having fun behind-the-scenes of Gunpowder Milkshake, Gillan also recently wrapped production on Jumanji: The Next Level, which comes out in December. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation film Spies in Disguise. Now that Avengers: Endgame is available on DVD and Blu-way, you can finally watch Gillan kick her own butt as Nebula and Nebula in the comfort of your own home!

Gunpowder Milkshake is expected to be released sometime in 2020.