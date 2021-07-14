Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer Released

✖

Studio Canal has released the trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake, the upcoming action film headed to Netflix that stars Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey. Directed by Navot Papushado, the film focuses on Sam, a member of the same secret sisterhood of assassins as her mother, Scarlet. Three generations of these assassins join forces in an attempt to end the continuing cycle of violence. Filming for the movie began in June 2019 and continued through August 2019, when Gillan shared a behind-the-scenes video celebrating the end of production with a little help from her co-star, Headey.

“THAT’S A WRAP!!!!!! Can’t quite believe we’ve finished production on Gunpowder Milkshake!!" Gillan wrote on Instagram. "My god it’s been one hell of a brilliant experience. I’ve loved playing this character and putting my spin on an assassin. Our fearless director @navot has some seriously original sequences in store for you all! I can’t wait for you to see this movie!! Thanks to the whole cast and crew. Except @iamlenaheadey who was an absolute terror."

Earlier this year, Netflix purchased the United States distribution rights for Gunpowder Milkshake. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix beginning in July. Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

"Sam (KAREN GILLAN) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (LENA HEADEY), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily (CHLOE COLEMAN). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (MICHELLE YEOH, ANGELA BASSETT and CARLA GUGINO). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them."

Gunpowder Milkshake's full cast includes Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.

Gunpowder Milkshake debuts on Netflix on July 14th.