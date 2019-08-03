Guy Fieri Pitches Ultimate Fast & Furious Spinoff

Diners, drive-ins, and kickin’ ass could be the slogan to the next Fast & Furious movie if celebrity chef Guy Fieri gets his way. The host of Food Network hits like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games is no stranger to social media and as of late, his team has been killing it with fan engagement. Earlier this weekend, Fieri celebrated the world premiere of Hobbs & Shaw by pitching a Fast & Furious movie of his own: Hobbs & Guy.

It’s the latest in a batch social media postings tying the celebrity to pop culture events — including fans casting him as Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and a Spider-Man: Far From Home parody poster.

What’s a guy gotta do to get a race around here @TheRock 🏎😂 pic.twitter.com/tcA9BnFrh9 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 3, 2019

Though Fieri’s support certainly does help the promotion of the first Fast & Furious spinoff, it’s doing pretty well without it. Hobbs & Shaw currently has the highest Audience Score out of the nine Furious films on Rotten Tomatoes and is gearing towards a pretty large opening weekend at the box office. Through Friday night, the film grossed $24 million domestically and is expected to finish atop the weekend charts with over $60m in domestic box office receipt. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis loved the film, giving it four out of five stars.

“In the end, leave your logic at the door if you want enjoy Hobbs & Shaw,” Davis’ review warns. “Gravity and real world rules don’t apply in this movie nor should they, which the Fast & Furious franchise has now proved several times over. It’s a big, ridiculous, hilarious good time at the movies and its rare missteps only come when it tries to be something more. The Fast & Furious franchise might have just launched another franchise.”

Most critics are a bit cooler on the film as per Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. As of this writing, it rocks a 67 percent Fresh rating, with the Critics Consensus saying the film “doesn’t rev as high as the franchise’s best installments, but gets decent mileage out of its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now in theaters. Fast & Furious 9 is currently scheduled to bow May 22, 2020.