Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She's Never Seen Avengers: Endgame

The Infinity Saga, the eleven years of movies bookended by the happy accident of Iron Man and the climactic finale of Avengers: Endgame, helped cement the Marvel Cinematic Universe as something special. The saga of superhero movies has been going strong for several years now, with an ever-growing number of actors joining its orbit. As it turns out, one of the franchise's mainstays hasn't even seen 2019's Endgame. During a recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she "stopped watching" the MCU movies — including some of the latter ones she appeared in.

"To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point," Paltrow revealed. "I've never seen Endgame. I can't keep track of who's what. But I probably should at some point."

Could Pepper Potts Return to the MCU?

In a social media post earlier this year, Paltrow responded to fans clamoring to see her reprise her role as Pepper in the MCU, even though her onscreen husband, Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has canonically passed away. As Paltrow argued at the time, Pepper might not be able to work as a character "without Iron Man." (Granted, Pepper has had her own social life and story outside of Tony Stark in the pages of Marvel Comics, including marrying Happy Hogan multiple times over, operating as Madame Masque during Dark Reign, and suiting up as Rescue on several occasions.)

"Oh my god stop yelling at me!" Paltrow responded. "I didn't, I just, it just — we just stopped doing it because Iron Man died and why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don't know! Call Marvel and yell at them, not me. I'm just sitting here."

Is Gwyneth Paltrow Retired From Acting?

In recent years, Paltrow has indicated that she is "semi-retired" from the acting world, especially after the fallout surrounding notorious Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was involved with a number of her earliest projects and who she had already accused of inappropriate conduct in 1988.

"Being a kid who's, like, living every breakup on every headline, being criticized for everything you do, say and wear, and also... [acting is] so transitory," Paltrow said in late 2020. "You're always all over. It's hard to plant roots. Like I'm such a homebody, you know, me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it's just not who I am. So, if you compound those things with the fact that, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax. So, you take all those things."

h/t: Deadline