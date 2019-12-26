Rescue To Return In New MCU Outfit In Iron Man 2020

The Rescue armor worn by Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame is set to make a return to Marvel in comics form as it will be appearing in Iron Man 2020. The cover of Iron Man 2020 revealed the purple and gold suit is headed to Marvel comics after rising to fame in the biggest movie of all time, using a design loosely based on a design previously used in comics. To the surprise of absolutely no one, it’s all connected when it comes to the Marvel universes! The story will focus heavily on Pepper Potts post-relationship with Tony Stark, as Iron Man himself is in the midst of a bit of an implosion.

“Pepper Potts moved on from Tony Stark. She’s getting her life together, finding her place in the world,” the synopsis for Iron Man 2020 reads. “Unfortunately, that’s exactly when Tony Stark decides it’s time for a full-tilt, full-blown meltdown. And if Pepper can’t suit up and save the day, Tony is toast.”

Check out the cover of Iron Man 2020 featuring the Rescue armor seen in Avengers: Endgame below!

The above art is a variant cover of an Iron Man 2020 issue which hits shelves in March of 2020. The cover is drawn by Jen Bartel, with Paco Medina getting the main cover. Iron Man 2020 is written by Dana Schwartz with art from Jacen Burrows.

An art book from Avengers: Endgame revealed there was a bit of hesitation and lots of careful consideration when designing the Rescue armor for Pepper Potts to wear.

“At the beginning, there was a lot of hesitation toward making a feminine suit,” Marvel Studios conceptual artist Phil Saunders says. “There was a lot of concern about how it would be received, and so the initial mandate was to design a suit that was a little bit more androgynous and a little bit more gender-neutral [like the Iron Man armor first designed and worn in the comics by the character Riri Williams, a 15-year-old girl]— and to me that was the wrong direction to go for this.”

He continued, “I felt strongly that the Iron Man suit had always from the beginning been an idealized male human form rendered in mechanical language, and that’s what makes it a Super Hero suit rather than being simply a space suit or some functional piece of equipment. When Tony Stark puts that suit on, he has to become a hero in the Greek classical sense of the word. So he becomes an idealized figure and I thought that needed to be the same thing for Pepper. Again, I wanted to make it a strong female form without it being sexualized.”

