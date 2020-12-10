Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Harvey Weinstein Led to Her Acting Retirement

✖

Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow reveals that Harvey Weinstein factored into her decision to semi retire from acting, noting that former Hollywood producer is one of the reasons that she realized that she "doesn't love acting". The revelation came during an interview with SiriusXM's Quarantined With Bruce (via Yahoo) that she came to realize early on that "part of the shine of acting wore off" pretty early on, though it would take her a bit of time to realize that and that the public scrutiny she endured combined with a "rough boss" in Weinstein all sort of came together.

"Being a kid who's, like, living every breakup on every headline, being criticized for everything you do, say and wear, and also... [acting is] so transitory," Paltrow said. "You're always all over. It's hard to plant roots. Like I'm such a homebody, you know, me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it's just not who I am. So, if you compound those things with the fact that, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax. So, you take all those things."

Paltrow was the "face" of Weinstein's Miramax for a number of years, starring in major films such as Emma, Shakespeare in Love and The Talented Mr. Ripley. This also isn't the first time that Paltrow has spoken out about Weinstein. She accused the now-convicted former producer of sexual h harassment in 2017, telling Variety at that time that he tried to massage her and ultimately invited her to his bedroom. She left and later, her then boyfriend Brad Pitt confronted Weinstein over the situation. Paltrow continued her professional relationship with Weinstein, noting that he was a bully.

"He was a bully," she told Variety last year about her working environment with him. "I never had a problem standing up to him. I wasn't scared of him. I also felt for a period of time, I was the consumer face of Miramax, and I felt it was my duty to push back against him. We had a lot of fights."

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison back in March after a jury found him guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage