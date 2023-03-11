Flintstones Sequel Series Bedrock Announces Voice Cast

The Flintstones sequel series, Bedrock, has announced its cast. On Friday, the animated series landed a pilot presentation at Fox two years after it was announced that it was in development and it was also revealed that Stephen Root, Amy Sedaris, Nicole Byer, Joe Lo Truglio, and Manny Jacinto are joining executive producer and star Elizabeth Banks as voices on the series. Bedrock is set follow the iconic animated characters some 20 year after The Flintstones series.

According to Deadline, Root plays Fred, Sedaris plays Wilma, Byer plays Betty, Truglio plays Barney, and Jacinto plays Bamm-Bamm. Banks plays Pebbles. The series, which is described as a "primetime adult series", will see Fred on the brink of retirement while Pebbles, now 20-something, is trying to start her own career as the Stone Age gives way to the Bronze Age and the citizens of Bedrock find the change difficult. The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment. Banks is executive producing alongside Max Handelman via Brownstone Productions. Lindsay Kerns will write and co-executive produce. Lon Zimmet also writes and executive produces. The series will be just the latest animated project for Fox which also has Krapopolis, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers.

"Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock," Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment said when the series was first announced in 2021. "Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today's audience is a challenge we here at FOX are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really."

"The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation," said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation. "Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and FOX and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry)."

