‘Halloween’ Sequel Star Offers Glimpse of Haddonfield High

And Matichak, star of this year’s Halloween, shared a behind-the-scenes look at Haddonfield High, the same high school attended by Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode in director John Carpenter‘s 1978 horror classic.

“Fast Times at Haddonfield High,” Matichak jokes in the caption of the photo shared to Instagram.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photo sees Matichak’s Allyson (left) alongside Virginia ‘Ginny’ Gardner’s (Project Alamanac, Marvel’s Runaways) Vicky and Miles Robbins’ (My Friend Dahmer, The X-Files) Dave.

Matichak plays the lead, daughter of Karen Strode (Ant-Man‘s Judy Greer), and granddaughter of Curtis’ Laurie Strode.

Halloween catches up with the otherwise sleepy town of Haddonfield, Illinois, once the scene of the grisly Michael Myers murders on Halloween night 1978.

The newest sequel and tenth installment of the long-running franchise, Halloween 2018 ignores everything past the end of Carpenter’s 1978 original.

Halloween sees Laurie Strode coming to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Curtis recently offered a new look at her iconic scream queen, posed alongside director and co-writer David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Stronger).

The filmmaker penned the script alongside Eastbound & Down and Alien: Covenant star Danny McBride, an admitted diehard fan of the series.

Green and McBride are “at least trying to deliver what we would have wanted to see,” McBride said, calling the movie “straight horror.”

Blumhouse, the horror hit makers behind Get Out and The Purge, recruited original Halloween director John Carpenter, who boarded the project as producer and advisor.

Carpenter will once again score Halloween after composing the iconic minimalist themes associated with the franchise and its infamous masked killer.

Another franchise alum returning to Haddonfield alongside Curtis and Carpenter is original Mick Myers performer Nick Castle, who will share the role with stunt performer and actor James Jude Courtney.

Dylan Arnold (Nashville), Drew Scheid (Stranger Things), and Will Patton (Armageddon) co-star.

Halloween is expected to disregard the familial ties between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, a plot thread introduced in 1981’s Halloween II by screenwriter Carpenter, who admits he wrote the sequel begrudgingly and under the influence of a six pack of beer.

Michael Myers comes home once again October 19.