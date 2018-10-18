Halloween Director and Producers Releasing Legend of Halloween Illustrated Novelization

✖

Earlier this week, the official Halloween movies Twitter account teased that the "Legend of Halloween" was on the way, leaving fans to speculate about what this could be a reference to, with the announcement officially being made that The Legend of Halloween will be a book based on the events of the original 1978 film. The adaptation was co-written by David Gordon Green, who co-wrote and directed the 2018 Halloween, while author/director Onur Tukel also serves as a co-writer, with Tukel having illustrated the adaptation. Malek Akkad and Ryan Freimann, producer and executive producer of the 2018 Halloween and forthcoming sequels, oversaw the project from Further Front Publishing. You can pre-order your copy of the book at LegendofHalloween.com.

Per press release, "Originally premiered in the fall of 1978, Halloween inspired a generation of innovative horror films and a slew of franchise sequels and reboots. The Legend of Halloween follows the iconic villain Michael Myers as he wreaks havoc on his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night. Laurie Strode, originally portrayed by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, falls victim to the escaped killer, but manages to fight for her life and confront her new foe along the way. Through eerie rhymes and quirky illustrations emulating the unsettling nature of the classic horror journey, Green and Tukel craft a reimagined telling of the beloved source material for longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise."

“Joining this iconic franchise has been one of the most fulfilling artistic endeavors of my career,” Green shared in a statement. “With this new chapter, we hope to share our own love for Halloween with a new generation of horror fanatics.”

Given that Halloween Kills was originally slated to hit theaters this month, hopefully The Legend of Halloween will help hold fans over in the sequel's absence.

"I saw the original Halloween when I was about nine years old and it scared the wits out of me. I've seen it about fifty times since then and it continues to be my favorite horror film. The mask, the music, the indelible characters, the monologues of pure evil – to me it's cinematic perfection,” Tukel added. “Collaborating with David on a children's book adaptation of Halloween has been demented and surreal, kind of like being simultaneously possessed by Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein, and the demon Pazuza."

Akkad isn't merely a producer on the recent films, he comes with a legacy in the series, as his father Moustapha Akkad produced the first eight films in the Halloween franchise.

“The Legend of Halloween is a fun take on what has now become one of the most iconic films in cinematic history, John Carpenter’s Halloween,” Akkad detailed. “The fans of these films have always been the driving force of the franchise, and I hope that they will appreciate this new book as much I do. It is fun for all generations of Halloween fans, young and old.”

“We are so excited to bring our new book to Halloween fans, both new and old,” Freimann pointed out. “The story of Michael Myers is one that continues to haunt fans worldwide across multiple generations, and The Legend of Halloween is no exception.”

