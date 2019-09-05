Halloween Kills Adds Another Returning Character From Original Film

Robert Longstreet (The Haunting of Hill House) has joined Halloween Kills as a grown-up Lonnie Elam, Bloody Disgusting reports.

Lonnie, played by Brent Le Page, first appeared in 1978’s original Halloween as a schoolyard tormentor of Tommy Doyle (Brian Andrews) and was scared off from the dilapidated Myers house by sentry Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence). 2018’s Halloween involved Lonnie’s son Cameron (Dylan Arnold), the now ex-boyfriend of Allyson (Andi Matichak), granddaughter of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Longstreet’s Lonnie is the latest returning character from the John Carpenter-directed Halloween: his casting follows the announcement of returning Halloween ’78 star Kyle Richards, who again plays Lindsey Wallace, and franchise newcomer Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight) as Tommy Doyle.

David Gordon Green, whose 2018 Halloween ignored all franchise entries beyond Carpenter’s original, again serves as writer-director on Halloween Kills and sequel Halloween Ends. Green previously confirmed his third film will end the four-movie saga pitting Strode against relentless serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).

“I think, ultimately, Michael Myers is such an iconic character that no one besides Carpenter is ever gonna have ownership over him,” co-writer Danny McBride told Collider. “This will be our chance at the table to play with these characters, and I’m sure that, when we’re done, other people will come in and do the same thing, or have their own reinvention. Michael Myers is iconic enough to allow that, too. He’s like James Bond, where you can have different actors and different filmmakers. He represents something so simple and scary that he can be translated by lots of different people.”

For his part, composer and executive producer Carpenter doesn’t expect the franchise to ever truly end: “As long as there’s money in this, I wouldn’t count on an ending,” he said during an August convention appearance.

Halloween Kills is set for October 16, 2020. Halloween Ends follows on October 15, 2021.