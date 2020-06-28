Hamilton: Disney+ Releases New Trailer

✖

Hamilton is coming to Disney+ on Friday! Last week, the first trailer for the beloved musical's debut on Disney+ dropped, and fans are beyond excited to see the hit show, which was was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and features the entire original cast. Today, Disney+ released a whole new teaser showcasing the musical's cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos.

“This Friday, the phenomenon comes exclusively to #DisneyPlus. See Hamilton streaming July 3. ⭐️ #Hamilfilm,” @disneyplus tweeted. You can check out the new trailer in the tweet below:

Originally set to be released in theaters in October of 2021, Disney moved its release up by over a year and have sent it straight to Disney+ as families and fans find themselves still confined to their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Miranda expressed hopes about the film eventually being released in theaters

"We hope the possibility still exists and that once movie theaters are open again, there’s a world in which this plays in movie theaters," Miranda told Variety. "But you also have to acknowledge the timeline of the reality you live in. The timeline we live in, there’s no live theater anywhere. I’m just thrilled that we have this giant joyous reminder of how special live theater is in the form of this Hamilton movie."

This week, Hamilton’s original Broadway cast joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform “Helpless.” All of them were participating as a part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert special. As with most of the household instrument videos, The Roots and Fallon just tried to provide accompaniment. A lot of fans never had a chance to see Hamilton on-stage, and are looking at a long wait before they’ll get to see it performed live again with the coronavirus pandemic going on.

Hamilton isn't the only exciting thing coming to Disney+ in July. It was just announced that Black Is King, a new visual album written and directed by Beyoncé, is coming to the streaming service on July 31st. You can check out the trailer here.

Hamilton arrives on Disney+ on July 3rd.

