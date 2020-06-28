Hamilton Cast Reunites to Perform With Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

✖

Hamilton’s original Broadway cast joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform “Helpless.” All of them were participating as a part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert special. As with most of the household instrument videos, The Roots and Fallon just tried to provide accompaniment. A lot of fans never had a chance to see the show on-stage, and are looking at a long wait before they’ll get to see it performed live again with the coronavirus pandemic going on. These small snippets and the upcoming Disney+ release will go a long way to satisfy the people who missed out while the phenomenon was sweeping the nation. For Fallon and The Roots, it is another moment where they got to bring the house down with an act that everyone wanted to get a piece of.

Despite everything that is going on, Lin-Manuel Miranda still has some hope that the Hamilton movie will get its day in theaters. When talking to Variety, he explained that streaming just makes the most sense right now.

Drum roll please! Watch @lin_manuel and the Original Broadway Cast of @hamiltonmusical with @jimmyfallon & @theroots perform “Helpless” at the #GlobalGoalUnite Concert. When we work together, the sky’s the limit. Tune in to @NBC at 8pm ET for the full #GlobalGoalUnite show! pic.twitter.com/SmRHnTgiKw — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) June 27, 2020

"We hope the possibility still exists and that once movie theaters are open again, there’s a world in which this plays in movie theaters," Miranda began. "But you also have to acknowledge the timeline of the reality you live in. The timeline we live in, there’s no live theater anywhere. I’m just thrilled that we have this giant joyous reminder of how special live theater is in the form of this Hamilton movie."

"I don’t love a lot of movie musicals based on shows because it’s hard to stick the landing," he explained. "I’m very proud of Jon Chu’s version of In the Heights. It is a different animal than the stage production. As long as I think of those as different things, it’s exciting. I don’t know what a cinematic version of Hamilton looks like. If I had, I’d have written it as a movie."

The Global Goal special airs tonight on NBC and is hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It will also feature performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus among others.

Hamilton arrives on Disney+ on July 3rd.

Are you looking forward to seeing Hamilton on Disney+ next month? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.