Hamilton Releases 10 New Posters Ahead of Disney+ Debut

While Hamilton has spent the last few years becoming the most popular musical on the entire planet, most people never had the chance to see the original cast perform the show together. Fortunately, that's going to change in a matter of weeks, as a filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to Disney+ on July 3rd. The world will finally see the beloved show with the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and the rest of their cast in their iconic roles. To help build some excitement, Disney+ has released a series of new Hamilton character posters.

The traditional Hamilton poster sees Miranda's Alexander Hamilton standing on top of a star, taking the place of its point. In this new series of posters, which were released online Tuesday morning, each of the other main characters gets their own chance to steal the spotlight.

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos.

You can check out the full batch of new posters from Hamilton below!