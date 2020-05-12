Hamilton Original Broadway Production Coming to Disney+ This Summer

✖

If you thought you missed your shot to see the original Broadway cast of Hamilton perform the award-winning musical on stage, think again. Disney had teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda and producers Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail to deliver the filmed version of the Broadway hit to theaters next year, but the experience has been fast-tracked to deliver to home audiences. Hamilton is skipping theaters altogether and heading straight for the Disney+ streaming service. Disney announced on Tuesday that Hamilton would begin streaming on July 3rd.

This version of Hamilton isn't just a single camera recording of the original Broadway cast, but rather a form of "live capture" that sends cameras all around the stage in order to grant audiences access to every intimate moment. The process is described as taking the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming to create a whole new way to view Hamilton.

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broady in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

