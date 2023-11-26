Hangover 4: Bradley Cooper Interested in Returning to Comedy Franchise

Bradley Cooper would be all in for another Hangover movie, but he doesn't think director Todd Phillips is doing one.

If there were ever to be a fourth Hangover movie, you can count Bradley Cooper in. During a recent appearance on The New Yorker Radio Hour (via People), Cooper revealed that he's always up to do a "fun" movie role and that if another Hangover movie was offered, he'd do it "in an instant" — though he also noted that he doesn't think that is something that is ever going to happen.

"I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant," Cooper said. "Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would."

"I don't think that Todd is ever going to do that," he added.

Will There Be More Hangover Movies?

At this point, there are no plans for additional films in The Hangover franchise and while Cooper says he'd be on board in an instant, supporting star Ken Jeong has previously said that he doesn't have much of an interest in any spinoffs or sequels.

"I think what I like about The Hangover trilogy is that it's the only thing I've done that we knew the third one would be the last one, forever," Jeong shared with ComicBook.com about returning to that franchise. "And we knew that -- I remember the last day of filming, all of us as a group together, we're not an overly sentimental group, but Todd Phillips, the director, was taking photos and putting them on Instagram, just last days, to go out on your own terms in anything in life is a rarity and I love the fact that that was the last moment."

He continued, "I don't see a spinoff. I really like how everything wrapped up in a lovely bow. If it wasn't for The Hangover, I wouldn't be here talking to you. If I wasn't in The Hangover, I wouldn't be in a Mike Myers project. I wouldn't be working with [The Pentaverate] Debi [Mazar], so I owe my career to The Hangover."

Bradley Cooper Will Next Appear in Maestro

Cooper will next appear in the film Maestro, in which he portrays legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein. The film, which Cooper also co-wrote and directed, is currently in select theaters and will arrive on Netflix on December 20th.

Here's how Netflix describes the movie: "Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

"Mulligan and Cooper headline the cast of Maestro, which also includes Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor."